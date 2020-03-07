Opacity (OPQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,749.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,474 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

