Open Platform Price Tops $0.0007 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $725,018.00 and approximately $357.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

