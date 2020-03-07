Origin Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.85 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $50.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,370,356 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars.

