Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Oxford Industries worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 805,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $57.81 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $985.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

