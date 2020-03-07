Payfair (PFR) Reaches Market Cap of $15,607.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last week, Payfair has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market capitalization of $15,607.00 and approximately $839.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.