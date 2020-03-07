Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paypal worth $108,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after purchasing an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Paypal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paypal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,857,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. 8,504,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

