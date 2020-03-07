Peercoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,781.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $75,781.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,040,874 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, WEX, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bitsane, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

