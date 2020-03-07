Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 2.6% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $56,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after buying an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,643,000 after acquiring an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,906,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 825,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

PBA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

