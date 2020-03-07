Peony Price Tops $0.0253 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market cap of $58,196.00 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,417,552 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,724 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.