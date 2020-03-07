Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286,497 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after acquiring an additional 300,226 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.