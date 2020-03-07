Phore Trading 22.8% Higher This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Phore has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $20,137.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,224,692 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

