Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

