Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $772.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $760,603.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,227,408 coins and its circulating supply is 415,966,972 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

