Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $38,788.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 149,945,101 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

