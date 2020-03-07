PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Cap of $23.90 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00052378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,128,780 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

