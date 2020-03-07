PlatinumBAR (XPTX) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $4,723.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.