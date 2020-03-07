POA (POA) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, POA has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $128,112.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.