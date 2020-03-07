Primecoin (XPM) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,148.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $7,148.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,932,393 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

