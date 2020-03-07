Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 8,504,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

