Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,817 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $182,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $121.66. 9,816,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

