ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 151,675 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Automatic Data Processing worth $175,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

