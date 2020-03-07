ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 355,342 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355,342 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $163,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 48,871,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

