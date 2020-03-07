ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 42,397 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SYSCO worth $125,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,569. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

