ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 73,885 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $133,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $141,731,000 after acquiring an additional 306,568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

