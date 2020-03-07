ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of Pentair worth $123,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 1,729,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,185. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

