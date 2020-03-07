ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,406 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Kimberly Clark worth $118,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

