ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of General Dynamics worth $117,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 132.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,321. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.47 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

