ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 15,161 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $148,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $88.82. 12,660,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

