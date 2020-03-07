ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 193,550 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of 3M worth $164,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.65. 7,153,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. 3M Co has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.