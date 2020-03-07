ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 40,529 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,687 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $139,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,777,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.26 on Friday, reaching $336.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.