ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 478,756 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478,756 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $185,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $47.69. 55,615,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

