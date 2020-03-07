ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 91,386 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Illinois Tool Works worth $131,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,701,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.