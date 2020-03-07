ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Clorox worth $116,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,878,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.54.

Clorox stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.