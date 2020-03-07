ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $118,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.97. 8,109,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

