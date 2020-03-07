ProShare Advisors LLC Has $118.30 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $118,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $27,056,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.00. The company had a trading volume of 657,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,407. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

