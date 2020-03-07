ProShare Advisors LLC Has $119.92 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of W W Grainger worth $119,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $284.63. The stock had a trading volume of 485,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,995. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

