ProShare Advisors LLC Has $120.19 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ecolab worth $120,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

