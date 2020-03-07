ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 167,426 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Emerson Electric worth $127,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 7,721,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

