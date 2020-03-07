ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 63,197 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,028,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $157,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.01. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

