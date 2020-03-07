ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 76,218 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $95,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.