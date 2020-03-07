ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $120,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,096. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.31. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

