ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Roper Technologies worth $124,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.33. The stock had a trading volume of 670,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $315.09 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

