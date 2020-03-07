ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of PPG Industries worth $124,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

