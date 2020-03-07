ProxyNode Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $100,315.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 155,538,337 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.