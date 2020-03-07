PUBLISH (NEWS) One Day Volume Tops $43,881.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $309,800.00 and approximately $43,881.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

