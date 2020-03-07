PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.33% of PulteGroup worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

