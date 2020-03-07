PumaPay Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Coinall. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $76,219.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,776,422,227 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

