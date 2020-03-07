Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $620.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $342,773.00 and approximately $620.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

