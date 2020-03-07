Qbic One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Qbic has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $853.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008219 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

