Quant (QNT) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and $2.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, Quant has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

